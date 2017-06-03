ISI sending agents to India-Pak match to display banners on Kashmir

Sources tell India Today that Pakistan's spy agency ISI is planning to send 14 agents to the India-Pak Champions Trophy game in England. The operatives have been asked to display banners related to Kashmir.

The Inter-Services Intelligence agency plans to send as many as 14 operatives to the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday with the aim of displaying banners related to Kashmir, sources have told India Today.

According to the sources, the agents have been asked to display A3 placards bearing pro-Kashmir freedom messages during the Champions Trophy clash in Edgbaston, England.

Pakistan's intelligence agency has instructed its agents to display these slogans: 'Kashmir Seeks Attention', 'Kashmir is bleeding', 'We stand with Kashmir', and 'Free the state of Jammu and Kashmir now'.

The idea seems to be to grab international attention should one of the cameras on the ground get any of the banners in frame. According to the sources, Indian intelligence agencies are aware of the ISI's plans.

The hotly awaited Indo-Pak game comes amid tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours. There have been a spate of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and a Border Action Team recently killed two Indian jawans and mutilated their bodies.

Just today, the Pakistan military said it had killed five Indian jawans along the LoC, a claim Indian Army denied.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government recently reiterated that a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan is "almost impossible" until the latter ends its support for terrorism.

Also Read:

Jammu: Panthers Party protests against India-Pakistan match, calls it an insult to martyrs

No cricket with Pakistan until terrorism stops, says sports minister Vijay Goel

Also Watch:

No cricket with Pakistan until terrorism stops, says sports minister Vijay Goel