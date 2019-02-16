ISI is behind 'Talibani style' attack: MQM founder Altaf Hussain on Pulwama terror attack

Reacting to the Pulwama attack which claimed lives of more than 40 CRPF men in Jammu and Kashmir, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founding leader Altaf Hussain said the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was "behind" the suicide bomber attack which was done in "Talibani" style. Hussain while condemning the incident said he shared the feelings of the bereaved families. He vehemently slammed the terrorist organization, Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM) for carrying out suicide terror attack on a convoy of Indian Central Reserves Police Force - CRPF in Pulwama in Kashmir under Indian administrative control. He expressed his solidarity with the slain cops and bereaved families. It is pertinent to mention that the terrorist organization JeM has owned the responsibility of the suicide attack on CRPF. Mr Hussain said that it is an established factor and reality that JeM was founded in Pakistan and operates from Pakistan across the world. Its headquarters is based in Pakistan. The videotaping of the suicide attack proved that JeM is not an ordinary terrorist organisation fully trained by the ghoulish ISI. He said that, "One of retired Pakistan army General Shoaib had on Pakistani TVs claimed that India would shortly face suicide attacks in Kashmir." "Pak army Generals have to revisit their schemes of making the word a hell." The whole world is pointing at ghoulish Pakistani military after Pulwama terror attack.