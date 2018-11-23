ISI-backed Khalistanis using gurudwaras in Pakistan for anti-India activities

Pakistan's malicious propaganda against India has been widely exposed as pro-Khalistan group. Sikhs for Justice has launched "Referendum 2020" campaign at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Lahore. On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib, the Sikhs for Justice have put hoardings and banners highlighting "Referendum 2020" for the liberation of Punjab from India. "Referendum 2020" banners and "Khalistan" flags with the life size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been placed throughout the Nankana Sahib complex. Attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal advisor and mastermind of this campaign even distributed T-Shirts and Q&A pamphlet on Punjab Independence referendum among the devotees who are visiting Pakistan from more than thirty countries. Sources revealed that massive campaign has been launched at the behest of Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). On Thursday, the ISI-sponsored Sikhs stopped two Indian diplomats from entering Gurudwara Sacha Sauda Sahib in Farooqabad near Lahore. The Indian diplomats were subjected to insulting verbal tirade outside the holy place.