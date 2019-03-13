ISI-backed Khalistani goons attack British Indians in London

In retaliation to the anti-Pakistan protests by Indian nationals based in the UK against the mayhem unleashed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad in India's Pulwama, ISI-backed Khalistani goons attacked a number of British Indians who were standing outside the Indian High Commission in London recently. Baffled at the Indian pre-emptive terror operation at Balakote merely days after the Pulwama incident, a large number Pro Khalistani elements supported and funded by Islamabad shouted anti-India slogans, carried Khalistani flags and attacked the innocent British Indians who were waiting for appointments at the Indian High Commission. This attack was orchestrated by Pakistan to revenge the widespread protests that have been taking place against Islamabad's role in the Pulwama terror attack and its hand in providing a safe haven to terrorists on its soil. Pakistan has been pumping millions of dollars into reviving the dead Khalistan movement and in conjunction with Sikhs For Justice, a pro-Khalistan organisation based in the west, have been carrying out Referendum 2020 around the globe to garner Sikh Support. All their efforts, however, are paying no dividends as Sikhs all around the world have rejected their sinister movement and low turn-outs at their events have only been making Islamabad and SFJ desperate. Pakistan in desperation has also been openly providing land to the sinister elements to carry out their anti-India campaigns. But their villainous actions, like beating up innocent people in London, have shown their true colours to the world and that is the reason for why they have failed to garner any support at all from Sikhs living in India and abroad.