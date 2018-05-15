Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta's 'Ghoomar' dance is unmissable

Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta dance with Radhika Merchant on ‘Ghoomar’ . The daughter and to-be daughter-in-law of India’s wealthiest businessman Mukesh Ambani enjoy dancing. We are talking about Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, fiancée of Isha’s twin brother Akash Ambani. Isha who recently got engaged to Anand Piramal in a lavish engagement ceremony in Antilia, Mumbai was seen giving an incredible dance performance on the Ghoomar song, a popular track featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from her last movie Padmavat. Accompanying Isha Ambani was her would-be-bhabhi, Sholka in this viral video doing rounds on social media.