Isha Ambani dons hand-painted Sabyasachi lehenga for Graha Shanti Pooja

Bride-to-be Isha Ambani donned a Sabyasachi attire for her Graha Shanti Pooja. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter looked mesmerising dressed in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga and antique bandhej dupatta for the occasion. Her look was accessorised with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. Famous fashion designer Sabyasachi shared the beautiful pictures of the bride-to-be. "Isha Ambani @_iiishmagish for her Graha Shanti Pooja in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga and antique bandhej dupatta. The outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi. Her look is accessorised with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry," the caption read. Isha Ambani will tie the knot with fiance Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018.