Actress Isabelle Kaif, who is preparing her for a "hectic" life in the film industry, says her sister and actress Katrina Kaif has not changed after gaining fame, Isabelle, who made her acting debut with "Dr. Cabbie", spoke about Katrina in GQ India's May 2018 issue. Isabelle will be seen in dance film "Time to Dance", to be helmed by Stanley D'Costa. She will share the frame with actor Sooraj Pancholi.