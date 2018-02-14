Is He A Fuckboy Or A Friend?

You’ll know when you see one. They are squint eyed and smell like guilt.

I was sixteen. It was raining that afternoon. The building was so old, so shabby it had road-like potholes, but I was young and a hopeless romantic. Storms were beautiful, not destructive. They would weave wind into my hair and I would smile, looking up at the sky, with rain-kissed skin. I jumped into a puddle. “Hoppipolla!” I shouted…what a wonderful world!

It was such a beguiling day and I was in no mood to solve equations or learn about current electricity but, priorities first. Exams were close, I needed these tuitions. So I walked in, chirpier than usual, and I saw him for the first time in my life. He had such smooth skin – like porcelain, a mole on the upper left corner of his lips, light eyes, hair falling over his head in a way that made him look callous in an endearing way. He looked up at me and I thought I saw a smile.

Such was the beginning of a pathetic part of my life. You can’t blame me for not seeing it coming and I wasn’t the only one. I wish I could tell you my name or the city I belong to, but I can’t because ‘fuckboys’ have a way of being known for being one. They dig it. They think it is cool. So if I told you, everyone would know who I am talking about. It’s too obvious. Too risky. But there’s something about risks that makes you want to take them. It is almost like hope. And I took that with him. Blunder of all blunders – I trusted a fuckboy to be my friend.

I should have known how little respect he had for women when he texted me even though I had not given him my number. He noted it down slyly from the teacher’s phone. He had infringed on my privacy, but it was a nice gesture – or so I thought. The fluttering of an idiot’s heart. I blushed and we got talking.

“So, he texted me!!” I squealed excitedly to my friend.

“Man I told you, he is not a good guy. He’s a TOTAL PLAYER!” cautioned my friend, whispering, “He has already had sex with more than one girl!”

It was surprising. Hard to digest for a pubescent, prudish Indian girl like myself, but I threw caution to the wind and drifted away to the sweet little world in my head. However, in less than a week, I began gauging things and hearing things. Sweet nothings had become direct and almost unpalatable messages, wrought with sexual innuendos and unwarranted wisecracks. I was otherwise a smart kid, so although blurred by the typical emotions a teenage crush can stir, it took me little time (compared to others who have fallen prey to him) to understand that he was jerk.

“Let’s have sex,” he texted one day after having ghosted me for more than a week.

“Fuck you, but not the way you’ll enjoy it,” I texted back, and that was it…for a while at least. I heard he had spread rumors about how ‘I was clinging to him’ and other stupid stuff, but I didn’t care. Over and out.

