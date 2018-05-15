Is Gen-Y A Bunch Of Commitment Phobic Tinder Addicts?

Smashing the myths around youth dating culture.

Being in a steady relationship with the second boyfriend of my life has resulted in me being a total stranger to this new world of dating I keep hearing, reading and watching Netflix originals about; and I suffer from an acute condition of FOMO. So when I miss out on something I try my best to experience it vicariously.

Don’t get me wrong, I downloaded dating apps too (just so I could check out what the hype was all about) but, in a few hours my brother came back home with a disgusted face and confessed, “You showed up on my Tinder…and your DP sucks.”

Delete account.

Uninstall App.

Open Instagram and check out food videos.

So I picked up the phone, made some calls and decided to be privy to the dating world through the experiences of others. It wasn’t just FOMO. It was also an indomitable urge to find out if the opinions that were making the rounds were true. Was it really depressing youngsters, ruining relationships and making it harder for people to stay committed to their respective partners? Or was it simply a change that was trampling long-standing social constructs and making people uncomfortable. Was the stigma around dating apps justified?

“There are all kinds of people out there,” said almost everyone I spoke to. It turns out the web is a place where you can find love, lust, friendship and much more. I had heard the usual things people have to say about online dating but having just moved to a new city and looking to meet new people, I decided to give it a try. A friend of mine found a decent guy she dated for a while till he moved abroad and I thought, ‘Well, why not?’ I made my profile, put up some nice pictures and left out the description bit because I couldn’t think of anything. What was most important was that I joined it with zero expectations. I knew the worst that could happen would be that I went out on no dates and deleted the app.

It’s a match. Image source: kampustoday.com

I matched with almost everyone I swiped right for (and every other girl I spoke to said the same thing), and went out with five men from different walks of life and all of them went well. Some were just one night stands, some became really good friends and some just fizzled out. And then I stopped using it.

Why? Well, for starters I am dating someone now and it kind of got a little tiring because I would invest a lot of time in getting to know as much as I possibly could about the person on the app before I actually met them in person. But I would use it again if I were single because it’s a great way to meet people. I don’t understand why so many people trash these apps. It really depends on how and what you use it for. If you can use your discretion wisely and follow simple rules like - always meet the person for the first time at a public place rather than their house etc. It’s a safe way to date. If one keeps in mind these basics then it can be really fun. In fact if you think about it, it’s safer than meeting someone at a bar because you are behind the safety of your screen.”

