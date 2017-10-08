IRW Winter/Festive '17: 'Rangyatra' by Subhashini Ornamentals paints Day 2

India Runway Week Winter/Festive 2017, on its second day, witnessed a vibrant journey of colours that the diverse yet united India has in it, courtesy jewellery designer Akassh K Aggarwal's 'Rangyatra.' With a spirit to celebrate India, the collection resonated the symbolism of old tribal Indian art of dokra, koftgari, bidri, meenakari, peroi and more. Bollywood's ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor graced the ramp in jewelleries by Akassh's 'Shubhashini Ornamentals'. While speaking on the concept of the show, the young designer told ANI that it was all about celebrating the spirit of country we all belong to. Another mentionable part in the show was the 'Trans Team' (transgenders), who graced the ramp being unapologetically "Who You are." The three-day fashion extravaganza will conclude today.