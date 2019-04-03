Irrfan Khan sends message to his fans for their constant support

Actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday shared a heart touching message for his fans where he thanked everyone for the love, wishes and prayers that were bestowed on him. Irrfan Khan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support; it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart." Last year, Irrfan Khan shared that he is diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine tumour. For the same, he was undergoing treatment in London. Since then his fans, friends and colleagues in the film industry have been praying for his speedy recovery. The actor returned to India last month and was spotted at the Mumbai Airport. As soon as the 'Piku' actor tweeted his message, the film fraternity too came out openly to congratulate the actor and to welcome him back to the industry. Actor Randeep Hooda and Ayushmann Khurrana were the first ones to reply on his tweet.