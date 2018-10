Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, might be back in India after Diwali.There were reports that Irrfan will start working on "Hindi Medium 2" as soon he is in India. A National Award winner, Irrfan has stood out for his performance in films like "Paan Singh Tomar", "Talvar", "Maqbool", "7 Khoon Maaf", "Piku" and "Hindi Medium".