Irrfan Khan back spotted at airport by Paparazzi

Actor Irrfan Khan who returned to India last month after receiving neuroendocrine tumour treatment in London was spotted at Mumbai airport on SaturdayAccording to the photographs that surfaced online Irrfan can be seen avoiding paparazzi at the airport as he chose to hide his face with a muffler He was spotted wearing a pink jacket and camouflage pants It is also reported that the 52yearold actor will soon start shooting the sequel of his 2017 film Hindi Medium