Irrfan is back: Grateful for love, support

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The film fraternity welcomed Irrfan Khan back with open arms as the actor, who was lying low for months following neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis and treatment, took to social media to express gratitude to those who gave him love and support to help him get through his tough phase.

Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Guneet Monga and Randeep Hooda among many others welcomed Irrfan.

In an emotional note posted on his social media account on Wednesday, Irrfan shared his thoughts on the prayers, blessings and love he received while he was fighting the ailment in London.

It was in March last year that the versatile actor had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year, and made a rare media appearance last month at Mumbai airport.

But he seemed to be avoiding paparazzi as he chose to hide his face with a muffler.

However, on Tuesday, the actor was devoid of any urge to hide away when he was seen at Mumbai airport again.

The lower half of his face was first covered with a black mask, but he later removed it for the paparazzi, and continued to walk with the trademark lilt in his walk back in place.

There has been a buzz that Irrfan will soon start shooting for the sequel to his 2017 film "Hindi Medium", opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in London.

Here's what celebrities tweeted:

Hansal Mehta: We love you Irrfan! So happy to see you back.

Guneet Monga: So excited to have you back sir ! See you soon Irrfan.

Swara Bhasker: Welcome back Irrfan sir! Wish you health and happiness.. you are our inspiration.

Nimrat Kaur: To welcome you back would mean acknowledging your absence. Irrfan you have been more present than ever before. Awaiting your rekindled magic with baited breath. May your brightest ever chapter begin.

Randeep Hooda: Welcome back brother.

KayKay Menon: Welcome back brother! Irrfan.

Vinay Pathak: This is the best news I've heard in ages ! Supremely happy and thrilled! Welcome back Monsieur! Irrfan Khan

Atul Kasbekar: So delighted. Welcome back Irrfan Khan.

Sayani Gupta: Welcome back Irrfan Khan my heart is smiling! Great luck and great health! Godspeed!

