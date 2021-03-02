IRFC Admit Card 2021 Released at irfc.nic.in: Know How to Download

The admit card for the recruitment of the Private Secretary, Hindi Translator, Assistant (Finance) and Assistant (Administration) posts has been released by the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) on their official website. Candidates who are interested and have filled the form for the examination can visit the official website by clicking on the link- www.irfc.nic.in to download the IRFC Non Executive admit card 2021. According to the information available, the exam will be conducted on March 9 (Tuesday) and March 10 (Wednesday).

How to download the IRFC Non Executive Admit Card 2021:

Candidates who have filled the form for the examination can follow the below-mentioned process to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IRFC by clicking on the link- irfc.nic.in.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the ‘Career’ tab and then click on the ‘Opportunities' option.

Step 3: After you click on the above two options, a new page will open where the candidates will have to click on ‘For downloading ADMIT CARD please click here’ given under Recruitment of various post(s) in Non-Executive Category in IRFC, Date of Exam: 9th and 10th march 2021.

Step 4: Candidates will also have to fill up the details and select "Applied Post", enter their "email address"," Date of Birth " and security code and then click on the "Login" button.

Step 5: At last, candidates are required to download IRFC Admit Card 2020 and take a print out of it for future references.

Incorporated in 1986, The Indian Railway Finance Corporation is a finance arm of the Indian Railways and raises financial resources for expansion and running through capital markets and other borrowings. The company had started borrowing from the market in the year 1987–88 and raises money through financial bonds and from banks and financial institutions. The company offered an initial public offering on January 18, 2021, before being listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).