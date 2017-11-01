Irfan Pathan Posts Message For Baroda Selectors After Getting Sacked?

New Delhi: It has been a quick fall for Irfan Pathan who in a matter of two matches at the Ranji Trophy level has found himself stripped of captaincy and lost his place in the Baroda 15-man squad. The all-rounder had a lukewarm couple of games where he picked only a couple of wickets and following that he has not been picked for the game against Tripura.

Pathan’s place as captain will be taken by Deepak Hooda. Following his exit, Pathan tweeted, “Not wishing Good Morning & not being a YES man to ur boss can go against u…but don’t bother,keep doing ur work #keepfighting #keeptrying.”

Now although it not a direct message but it seems that he may well be taking a dig at the selectors who have given him the boot. At 33, Pathan also has a race against time and will need to put in the real hard yards to win his place back.