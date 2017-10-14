Irfan Pathan Drops his Bat to Celebrate elder brother Yusuf’s Ranji Trophy hundred (Watch Video)

Having a sibling in the same field has its own share of incredible joys. Cricketers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan are one such famous brothers’ pair who represented the national side together. The celebrated siblings are also a part of Baroda cricket team. During the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2017-18 series, fans got to see the immense love they have for each other. Irfan Pathan got into a wild celebration after his big brother hit a Ranji Trophy hundred. The 32-year-old shared the video on Twitter that showed him dropping his bat at the non-striker’s end as Yusuf smashed a six to reach the century mark. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan’s Academy To Sponsor Training of Two J&K Cricketers.

Very few will cheer for your success like a sibling would and Irfan proved it with his action. Both cricketers who identify themselves as all-rounders were batting against Madhya Pradesh. Yusuf has been in red-hot form and scored hundreds in both innings of Baroda’s first match against Madhya Pradesh. While elder brother let the bat do the talking, it was younger Pathan brother who stole the limelight with his pure sibling love. Irfan celebrated Yusuf’s latest achievement like his own and the netizens cannot stop smiling.





Irfan posted a video on his social media handles, captioning it as: “That’s how the big man @iamyusufpathan got to his 100 #pureemotion #sheerjoy #love.” It had him erupting in huge celebration as Yusuf Pathan hits a lofty six to reach his hundred. Irfan drops his bat and punches his fists in the air to celebrate his brother’s incredible run in this season of Ranji trophy. He walks up to Yusuf and gives him a tight hug. Yusuf scored 111 in the first innings and followed it with a better score of 136 in the second. The fans will hope to see more from the Pathan brothers in the series.