Ireland vs Bangladesh LIVE streaming: Get free online streaming details of IRE vs BAN, triangular series 2017 match 4

It is match four in the triangular One-Day International (ODI) series on Friday. The first match between hosts Ireland and Bangladesh has washed away due to rain. This time these two teams would like to play a full 50 overs match without any hindrance. The match will begin at 3.15 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). There will no LIVE streaming available for Indian fans but you can catch the complete ball-by-ball commentary of the game here.

However, Bangladesh fans can catch online LIVE streaming. Gazi TV link is here and Maasranga TV link is here as well.

Both Ireland and Bangladesh lost their respective matches to New Zealand. These two teams will now confront each other with an eye for their first win in the ongoing series.

In the last game, Bangladesh suffered a four-wicket defeat to New Zealand. Bangladesh batting fast scored a respectable 257/9. The promising innings was decimated by Hamish Bennett who claimed three in-form batsmen.

Wickets of Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat proved costly for Bangladesh. The duo played 51 and 41 runs innings which were cut short by Bennett.

However, in today’s game against Ireland, Bangladesh will have upper hand. Ireland are going through a transition period, it will be another tough test for them. However, there will be still a chance of rain as well which could ruin the match.

Predicted XI:

Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Niall O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Gary Wilson, Stuart Thompson/Ed Joyce, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman