Ireland Tri-Nation Series: Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman shine as Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets

Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman’s half-centuries guided Bangladesh to a 5-wicket victory on Wednesday in the sixth match of the Ireland Tri-Nation Series.

Chasing 271 runs, Bangladesh chased down the target in 48.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Opener Iqbal and Rahman scored 65 runs each steering the Tigers to victory.

Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 45 runs while Mahmudullah also remained not out on 46 runs.

Jeetan Patel took 2 wickets for New Zealand while Hamish Bennett and Mitchell Santner took a wicket each.

Earlier, put into bat by Bangladesh, Kiwi opener Tom Latham played a wonderful knock of 84 runs including 11 fours.

Neil Broom and Ross Taylor also hit half-centuries to reach a respectable 270 runs in their 50 overs losing 8 wickets in the process.

However, some good bowling by Bangladesh ensured the Kiwis couldn’t set a high target.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Nasir Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan took 2 wickets each.