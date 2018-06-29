Ireland opt to bowl in 2nd T20I vs India

Dublin, June 29 (IANS) Ireland skipper Gary Wilson won the toss and opted to field against India in their second and final T20I at the Malahide Cricket Ground here on Friday.

The visitors have made four changes in their playing XI as KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul replaced Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

For Ireland, William Porterfield is back in the team in place of Stuart Poynter.

Playing XI:

India- Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(Captain), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland- Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase

