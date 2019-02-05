Ireland to hold education fairs in Indian cities

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The government of Ireland will organise education fairs for higher education aspirants in five major Indian cities from February 23 to March 3, said a statement on Tuesday.

These fairs will showcase a collaboration of 20 universities and other educational institutions from Ireland, it said.

The fairs will kick start from February 23 in Delhi and will conclude in Chennai on March 3. It will be held in Pune on February 24, in Mumbai on February 27 and in Bengaluru on March 2.

At the fair, the students will get a chance to meet the representatives of the universities and discuss their queries related to admissions, programmes available, in-takes, offer acceptance, campus life and international student support, among others.

In addition, "Education in Ireland" initiative will also offer a 3,000 Euro scholarship to any one student present at the fair from each city.

Barry O'Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, India - Education in Ireland, said the fair would be a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on courses and scholarships.

"Education in Ireland has always attracted Indian students for its quality, and the availability of post-study work opportunities makes it even more attractive," the statement quoted O'Driscoll as saying.

