Ireland, Afghanistan to play ODIs, Test in Dehradun

Dubai, Nov 30 (IANS) Ireland and Afghanistan are all set to play three Twenty20 Internationals, five One-Day Internationals and a one-off Test in February-March next year in Dehradun, India, the ICC announced on Friday.

It will be Ireland's first overseas Test match, and the second Test match for the two newest teams at the highest level. Earlier in 2018, Ireland started out at home against Pakistan, losing by five wickets, while Afghanistan took on India in Bengaluru and went down by an innings and 262 runs, according to the International Cricket Council's website.

The matches will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

"The Afghanistan series is a major step forward for Irish cricket as the tour is our first major tour as a Full Member. It will no doubt be a test for the entire squad - taking on Afghanistan in subcontinent conditions will require a level of adjustment by both our batting and bowling units," Ireland batsman Andrew Balbirnie said after the itinerary was finalised.

"As we saw here at home in the summer, Afghanistan is a quality side with some world class players, and will be a great challenge in their 'home' conditions," he added.

