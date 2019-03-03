IRCTC surprises passengers with special treat as Rajdhani Express completes 50 years

India's iconic Rajdhani Express completed a golden journey of 50 years on Sunday. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corportaion (IRCTC) made the occasion special by treating passengers of the 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express that departs Kolkata on Sunday. Rajdhani Express, India's First luxury train, has more competitors today but its stature still remains as high as it was always. Rajdhani trains have always been known for not only their service but especially the food that is served on board. The first Rajdhani Express of India began from Howrah to New Delhi on March 3, 1969. The train covers a distance of 1,445 Km in 17 hours 20 mins.