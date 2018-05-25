IRCTC partners with ixigo for hotel bookings

Leading travel marketplace, ixigo, announced on Thursday that it has partnered with subsidiary of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to exclusively power hotel bookings for its users. Railway travelers can now go to IRCTC hotels and compare budget and luxury hotels across India. Ixigo searches and compares over 40,000 hotels from all leading travel websites and allows travelers to filter by offerings such as 'pay at hotel' and 'free cancellation'. Rail travelers will benefit from exclusive deals and discounts as ixigo will aggregate and compare prices across branded budget hotel aggregators and OTAs on IRCTC. MP Mall, Chief Managing Director (CMD), IRCTC said, "Our partnership with ixigo is a part of our efforts of enhancing service offerings to railway customers. The smart and personalised hotel booking options aggregated from multiple online travel sites will help IRCTC deliver affordable accommodation to users through ixigo's simple and innovative hotel platform."