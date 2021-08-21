IRCTC to Launch Tour Packages For Chandigarh Soon, Signs MoU With CITCO

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is going to soon start a travel package for Chandigarh. The IRCTC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

A senior official of IRCTC told the media that according to the MoU, both the entities will work together to develop the tourism industry in Chandigarh.

The official further added that IRCTC chief managing director (CMD) Rajni Hasija and CITCO managing Director (MD) Jaswinder Singh Sindhu signed the MoU.

According to the MoU between IRCTC and CITCO, both the entities will work together to develop the tourism industry in and around Chandigarh. The CITCO will select and develop tourism spots while IRCTC will bring tourists.

According to the MoU both the companies have decided to hold national and international events in Chandigarh. The special events such as concerts and live shows will be organised to attract corporate entities and tourists. “The tourists buying the Chandigarh tour package would get entry into these concerts and shows,” said a CITCO official.

The IRCTC and CITCO are also planning to make a special package for cruising in Sukhna Lake.

According to an IRCTC official, developing tourist spots and hospitality of the tourists will be managed by the CITCO, while the subsidiary of Indian Railways will bring tourists.

Earlier this month, The IRCTC had launched a special tour package for Goa. A person can enjoy a Goa tour with just Rs1000 a day.

The IRCTC is offering two kinds of packages for the 11 nights and 12 days Goa tour. The first is sleeper class and the second is AC class package. Goa tour enthusiasts will have to spend Rs11340 for the sleeper class package. IRCTC is charging Rs 18,900 for the AC package. Both the packages include train fare, breakfast, lunch, dinner, hotel stay and local transport.

