Iranians in high demand in first round of PKL auction

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Iranian players were the most sought after in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction here on Monday, with defender Abozar Mohajermighani emerging the costliest buy in the first round. He was sold at a whopping Rs 50 lakh to Team Gujarat.

Following Abozar are his national teammates Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Farhad Rahimi, Hadi Oshtorok and Mohammad Maghsoudlou, who were bought by various franchises here.

Defender Abolfazel was the second most expensive player so far in the auctions, and was bought by Dabang Delhi for Rs 31.8 lakh.

Defender Farhad went to the Telugu Titans for Rs 29 lakh while all-rounder Hadi was purchased by U Mumba for Rs 18.6 lakh. Another Iranian all-rounder, Mohammed Maghsoudlou was bought for Rs 8 lakh by the Patna Pirates.

Among others, Thailand raider Khomsan Thongkham was bought for 20.40 Lakhs by Team Haryana. Thongkham was the highest raider for his team in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

Bangladeshi defender Ziaur Rahman was bought by Puneri Paltan for Rs 16.6 lakh while his national teammate Sulieman Kabir went to Team Uttar Pradesh for Rs 12.6 lakh.

South Korean all-rounder Donggyu Kim was bought by Puneri Paltan for Rs eight lakh along with Japanese all-rounder Takamitsu Kono for the same price.

U Mumba also bought South Korean all-rounder Yongjoo Ok Korea for Rs 8.10 lakh.

