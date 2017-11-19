Iranian referee Faghani to officiate at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Tehran, Nov 19 (IANS) Iranian referee Alireza Faghani will officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15 next year, Press TV reported on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Iranian is among the six Asian referees, who have been chosen to officiate at the international football tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

FIFA has selected 36 referees from 34 countries and regions for the 2018 World Cup.

On July 8, Faghani received the Golden Whistle prize for laudably performing official duties during the 16th edition of the Persian Gulf Pro League, formerly known as Iran Pro League (IPL).

He has been officiating in Persian Gulf Pro League for seven seasons and has been on the international list since 2008.

