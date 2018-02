Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday. Rouhani is on three-day-long visit to India. Earlier, he said that relations between two countries go beyond trade and business. President Rouhani also thanked people and Government of India for the kindness accorded to Iran.