Irani Cup: Vidarbha trail by 85 runs on day 2 vs RoI

Nagpur, Feb 13 (IANS) Vidarbha scored 245/6, trailing by 85 runs at stumps on the second day of the Irani Cup against Rest of India (RoI) here on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar (50) and Akshay Karnewar (15) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

After dismissing RoI for 330, Vidarbha started the proceedings on a positive note, forging a 50-run stand. Skipper Faiz Fazal (27) and Sanjay Raghunath (65) played sensibly before the skipper departed.

The middle-order also rose to the occasion as Ganesh Satish (48) and Wadkar contributed handsomely.

But lack of support from other batters - Atharwa Taide (15), Mohit Kale (1) and Aditya Sarwate (18) - costed Vidarbha.

For RoI, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scalped two wickets each while Ankit Rajpoot and Rahul Chahar chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: RoI: 330/10 against Vidarbha 245/6 (Sanjay Raghunath 65, Akshay Wadkar 50 not out; Krishnappa Gowtham 2/33) at stumps on Day 2.

--IANS

