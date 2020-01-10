Iran-US conflict: Expect energy prices to remain reasonable, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke on Iran-US tensions and its after-effects on oil prices. He said, "India expects that there should be no tension in the world. The External Affairs Minister of India has been speaking to all the stakeholders. Many people are affected by the volatility of oil price. We expect energy prices to remain reasonable as it affects a lot of people. We are on No. 3 in terms of consumer today. We need more energy. With growing energy demand, we have to maintain the supply chain."