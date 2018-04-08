Iran, Turkmenistan resume gas swap operation

Tehran, April 9 (IANS) Iran has resumed gas swap with Turkmenistan since March 28 following negotiations held between the Presidents of the two neighbours.

Last January, Iran stopped gas swap with Turkmenistan because of its low quality, Xinhua cited official IRNA news agency as saying on Sunday.

"Turkmenistan is a 'strategic partner' of Iran in energy sector and Iran's Petroleum Ministry has already declared its readiness to Turkmenistan for long-term cooperation," Amir Hossein Zamani-nia, Deputy Petroleum Minister for International and Commercial Affairs, was quoted as saying.

The two neighbours could also cooperate in joint exports of energy to India, Pakistan and littoral states of the Persian Gulf, he said.

The Iranian official confirmed receiving Turkmenistan's proposal to develop three gas fields in the Caspian Sea and said that the proposal is being positively viewed by Iran.

Iran has developed the coastal infrastructure in its northern port city of Neka, some 200 km north of Tehran, and raised its oil and gas swap capacity.

Iran started its oil and gas swap with the Caspian Sea and Central Asian states in 1997.

--IANS

sku/