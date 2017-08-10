Iran thrashes India in Asia Cup basketball

Beirut, Aug 10 (IANS) The India mens basketball team began their FIBA Asia Cup campaign with a 54-101 loss to powerhouse Iran.

India on Wednesday started off on a bad note and fell behind 8-29 in the first quarter. From there on, the lead continued to grow as Iran outscored India in every quarter.

Iran, ranked 25th in the FIBA World Rankings, showcased their offensive abilities in a clinical performance. They were shooting the ball at an impressive 51 per cent and had five players finish the game scoring in double figures.

Iran's centre Hamed Hadadi, who has played in the NBA, was at his imposing best against India, top scoring with 20 points and dishing out 8 assists.

For India, Amjyot Singh Gill was the only player who broke double figures with 10 points. India will hope to tighten up its game on both ends of the floor if it has to qualify for the second phase of the tournament.

The Indian hoopsters wil now take on 28th ranked Jordan on Friday before ending the group stages against Syria on August 13.

