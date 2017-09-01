Iran play draw with S. Korea in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Seoul, Sep 1 (IANS) Iran kept their unbeaten run in the 2018 World Cup qualifier after they drew 0-0 with South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Iran have not conceded a goal in their nine appearances in the 2018 World Cup qualification, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Thursday, just 10 minutes into the second half, Iran midfielder Saeid Ezzatollahi was shown a red card for kicking Kim Min-jae but the hosts were unable to capitalise on their advantage.

Iran, who have already secured a slot at next year's World Cup finals in Russia, will host Syria in Tehran's Azadi Stadium five days later, while South Korea play Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

A draw could secure South Korea a place in the FIFA World Cup for the ninth consecutive time.

Iran are on top of Group A with 21 points, seven points above the second-placed South Korea.

Iran were the first team to leave South Korea with a point during qualification for Russia 2018.

--IANS

gau/vt