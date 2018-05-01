Iran for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, India plan unlikely

Ankara, May 1 (IANS) Iran has expressed its readiness to participate in a gas swap between Pakistan and Turkmenistan but said a long-planned pipeline project to transport gas from Turkmenistan to India is unlikely to become operational, the media reported.

"It is unlikely for the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) pipeline to become operational and Iran is ready for this swap to Pakistan," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Co, Hamid Reza Araqi, as saying on Monday.

The multi-million dollar gas pipeline, according to officials, would transport 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Galkynysh gas reserve of Turkmenistan annually along an 1,800 km route to Fazilka near the border with Pakistan in northern India.

Araqi, who is also Iran's deputy Petroleum Minister for gas affairs, said: "We have announced our readiness to Turkmenistan that we are ready to export their gas to Pakistan, but have not yet received any response from them.

"Given Iran's situation in the centre of the region, we can join every gas pipeline that passes around the country."

Araqi said Iran was the best pathway for gas transmission from Turkmenistan to Pakistan. "We are able to receive Turkmen gas and can deliver it to Pakistan."

--IANS

soni/mr