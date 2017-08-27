Iran determined to beat S. Korea in World Cup qualifiers: coach

Tehran, Aug 27 (IANS) The head coach of Iran's national football team Carlos Queiroz said the country plans to maintian its unbeaten streak against South Korea.

"South Korea are one of Asia's most powerful teams. It will be a good opportunity for us to learn and to continue our progress," Queiroz was quoted as saying by Tehran Times on Sunday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Iran, having already booked their berth in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, will face South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in an Asian zone qualifier before playing Syria at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on September 5.

Queiroz's side have had the upper hand against the Taeguk Warriors lately, winning their last meeting 1-0 in the Asian zone qualifications.

"I've never lost a game to South Korea yet and we are going to keep our unbeaten record against them. We will do our best in this match," he said.

"Iran will not defend against South Korea and we will display our best performance. Team Melli have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup but we are going to defeat South Korea because I believe that the best way for learning is victory," he added.

