Iran beat China at volleyball World Championship qualifier

Ardabil (Iran), Aug 13 (IANS) Iran have defeated China in straight sets at the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Asian Qualifiers here.

The hosts defeated China 25-21, 29-27, 25-20 in a hard fought encounter, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday citing the local media.

"I am satisfied with my players' performance in the match against China. We were good in serves and receives in this match," Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said.

Iran had defeated South Korea 3-0 in the opening match of their campaign on Friday.

The tournament will continue through Monday, with only top two teams after the single round-robin competition securing their places to the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, which will be jointly hosted by Italy and Bulgaria.

Hosts Italy and Bulgaria and defending champions Poland have automatically qualified for the next year's World Championship.

France, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Russia, Serbia, Finland and Belgium from Europe and Japan from Asia and Australia have also booked their tickets through their respective continental qualifiers.

