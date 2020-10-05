IPS officer s resignation rejected; pending charges cited

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI): The Telangana government has rejected the premature retirement request of senior IPS officer andAdditional DGP rank officer Vinoy Kumar Singh, citing disciplinary proceedings pending against him.

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Singh wrote to Union Home Secretary, Ministryof Home Affairs, seeking retirement from October 2, 2020.

'As disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Vinoy Kumar Singh and the same are pending, a notice given by him on June 26 for permission to go on premature retirement on October 2, 2020, is herebyrejected under Rule 16 of All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958,' a memo addressed to Singh on October 1, said.

According to Singh, there are two main charges against him. One describing police training institutes in the state as not useful and wasteful expenditure, and the second pertains to describing a local Telugu news channel as a sex worker.

Singh had also alleged that the Telangana government was found to be the second-most corrupt government in a national survey.

Singh, who was Director of Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) when he had sent his resignation letter, was transferred from his post by the Telangana government and he was asked to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

Singh, scheduled to retire in November this year, had also said in the letter that he feels that his services can be better utilised outside the government.

In June, Singh had sought the premature retirement, saying he joined the service with a hope to change the police system but said he had failed.