IPPP mantra will drive prosperity: PM Modi

While addressing the 2nd Smart India Hackathon through videoconferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday suggested 'IPPP- Innovate, Patent, Produce, and Prosper for prosperity. He said following such a process would make it easier for the wide diffusion of the innovation to lead to increased prosperity. PM Modi also called on the young people of the country to think 'out of the box' to find solutions to problems, and urged them to keep asking questions about the problems they face.