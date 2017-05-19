    IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs MI

    IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs MI

    Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard in the IPL second qualifier game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    C. Lynn c Pollard b Bumrah 4

    S. Narine st Patel b K Sharma 10

    G. Gambhir c H Pandya b K Sharma 12

    R. Uthappa lbw b Bumrah 1

    I. Jaggi c Johnson b K Sharma 28

    C. de Grandhomme lbw b KV Sharma 0

    S. Yadav c Malinga b Bumrah 31

    P. Chawla c Rayudu b Johnson 2

    N. Coulter-Nile c H Pandya b Johnson 6

    U. Yadav not out 2

    A. Rajpoot b Malinga 4

    Extras (lb 3, w 4) 7

    Total (all out; 18.5 overs) 107

    Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Lynn, 1.3 ov), 2-24 (Narine, 4.4 ov), 3-25 (Uthappa, 5.2 ov), 4-31 (Gambhir, 6.5 ov), 5-31 (de Grandhomme, 6.6 ov), 6-87 (Jaggi, 14.5 ov), 7-94 (Chawla, 16.1 ov), 8-100 (Coulter-Nile, 16.5 ov), 9-101 (SA Yadav, 17.1 ov), 10-107 (Rajpoot, 18.5 ov)

    Bowling

    M. Johnson 4-0-28-2

    J. Bumrah 3-1-7-3

    L. Malinga 3.5-0-24-1

    K. Sharma 4-0-16-4

    K. Pandya 3-0-25-0

    H. Pandya 1-0-4-0Mumbai Indians

    L. Simmons lbw b Chawla 3

    P. Patel c Uthappa b U Yadav 14

    A. Rayudu b Chawla 6

    R. Sharma c Rajpoot b Coulter-Nile 26

    K. Pandya not out 45

    K. Pollard not out 9

    Extras (lb 4, w 4) 8

    Total (4 wickets; 14.3 overs) 111

    Fall of wickets 1-11 (Simmons, 1.3 ov), 2-24 (Patel, 2.5 ov), 3-34 (Rayudu, 5.4 ov), 4-88 (RG Sharma, 12.2 ov)

    Bowling

    U. Yadav 2.3-0-23-1

    P. Chawla 4-0-34-2

    N. Coulter-Nile 3-0-15-1

    S. Narine 4-0-21-0

    A. Rajpoot 1-0-14-0

