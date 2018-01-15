IPL retention event captures viewers' attention

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) India's obsession with Twenty20 cricket was on full display during the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention event for the 2018 season with television sets, mobile devices and social media abuzz with mentions and conversations on the event.

According to a statement by television network Star India, the event was viewed by an audience of 8.1 million people across both television and digital formats.

As per data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 4.1 million television viewers watched the event across the Star Sports network on January 4 while another four million watched the event on digital platform Hotstar.

On social media, the event dominated conversations across platforms with 35,000 mentions.

"The discovery and nurturing of great cricketing talent and developing the cricketing infrastructure throughout the country, are important pillars of our mission at BCCI," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said in a statement.

"Therefore, a quantum increase in the growth and popularity of the VIVO IPL 2018 would immensely scale up deliveries on those important fronts. We are delighted that with the transformative technology and the might of TV and digital combined, the VIVO IPL 2018 seems poised to be bigger than ever before," he added.

