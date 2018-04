New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) South Africa pacer Junior Dala will replace injured Chris Morris for Delhi Daredevils for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, it was announced on Friday.

Dala made his Twenty20 International debut for South Africa against India earlier this year and has featured in three matches for his country so far.

Delhi Daredevils will face Kolkata Knight Riders at home later on Friday.

Morris has been plagued by a back injury.

--IANS

