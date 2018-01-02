IPL: Kirsten, Nehra join RCB coaching department

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and former India pacer Ashish Nehra have been roped in by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as their batting and bowling coach, it was announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, the duo will also play the role of mentors for the team during the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league

Commenitng on the development, the head coach of the franchise Daniel Vattori said: "I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season," he added.

Apart from them, Australia's Andrew McDonald, who joined the RCB last season, will take care of the bowling talent development and analytics while Trent Woodhill will handle the fielding department and the Batting Talent Development and Analytics.

The chairman of the team, Amrit Thomas said: "RCB players stand apart from the rest, for their bold and fearless outlook. We are confident that the cricketing expertise that Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra bring to the coaching team led by Daniel Vettori, will help the team play bold in the new season. We are very thrilled to have them on-board."

--IANS

gau/vm