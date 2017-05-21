IPL gives Indian youngsters chance to rub shoulders with top international players, says Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar also talked about the performance of youngsters in IPL 2017 and praised some of the players

It was the Indian Premier League 2017 final and Mumbai Indians overcame Rising Pune Supergiant in nail biting contest to clinch the IPL 10 trophy. MI won the match by just 1 run and the game went into the last over. This is the third IPL trophy for MI and Sachin Tendulkar who is the mentor of Mumbai, seemed super happy with MI’s performance.

However, Tendulkar is not only impressed with MI’s performance but also with the IPL itself. During the pre-match chat, the master blaster Tendulkar expressed his thoughts on IPL and agreed that the cash-rich league serves as a good platform for young players to interact with top international players and learn from them and their experience.

"IPL has players from all over the world participating and our youngsters have an opportunity to rub shoulders with them for good 40-50 days," Tendulkar said.

The Mumbai Indians mentor said that it’s not only about the pre match preparations but also how to cope up with the loss in the end. Tendulkar also added that sharing the dressing room with foreign players helps to understand their culture and even gave the example of South African legend Jacques Kallis.

“It’s not just about pre-match preparations; it’s also about post match recovery. For example, Jacques Kallis spent a lot of time in KKR, so you get to understand the South African culture,” Tendulkar added.

Indian cricketing legend also talked about the performance of youngsters in IPL 2017 and praised some of the players who impressed him with their performance and technicality.

“Nitish Rana from our(Mumbai Indians) team has done really well. Batted brilliantly in the first half of the tournament. Have been watching Thampi and Siraj. Bumrah has been around for a while and performing consistently well. Tripathi has a beautiful bat swing and a cover drive of his the other day reminded me of Viru!”