IPL final: Mumbai vs Pune scoreboard

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) The following is the scoreboard of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) here on Sunday:

Mumbai Indians

Lendl Simmons c & b Unadkat 3

Parthiv Patel c Thakur b Unadkat 4

Ambati Rayudu run out (Smith) 12

Rohit Sharma c Thakur b Zampa 24

Krunal Pandya c Rahane b Christian 47

Kieran Pollard c Tiwary b Zampa 7

Hardik Pandya lbw b Christian 10

Karn Sharma run out (Christian/Thakur) 1

Mitchell Johnson not out 13

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 5) 8

Total (8 wickets; 20 overs) 129

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Patel, 2.1 overs), 2-8 (Simmons, 2.4), 3-41 (Rayudu, 7.2), 4-56 (Rohit Sharma, 10.1), 5-65 (Pollard, 10.6), 6-78 (Hardik Pandya, 13.2), 7-79 (Karn Sharma, 14.1), 8-129 (Krunal Pandya, 19.6).

Bowling

Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-19-2

Washington Sundar 4-0-13-0

Shardul Thakur 2-0-7-0

Lockie Ferguson 2-0-21-0

Adam Zampa 4-0-32-2

Danie Christian 4-0-34-2

Rising Pune Supergiant

Ajinkya Rahane c Pollard b Johnson 44

Rahul Tripathi lbw b Bumrah 3

Steve Smith c Rayudu b Johnson 51

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Patel b Bumrah 10

Manoj Tiwary c Pollard b Johnson 7

Daniel Christian run out (Patel) 4

Washington Sundar not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 3) 9

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 128

Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Tripathi, 2.2 overs), 2-71 (Rahane, 11.5), 3-98 (Dhoni, 16.2), 4-123 (Tiwary, 19.2), 5-123 (Smith, 19.3), 6-128 (Christian, 19.6).

Bowling

Krunal Pandya 4-0-31-0

Mitchell Johnson 4-0-26-3

Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-2

Lasith Malinga 4-0-21-0

Karn Sharma 4-0-18-0

--IANS

pur/vd