IPL final: Mumbai vs Pune scoreboard

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) The following is the scoreboard of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) here on Sunday:
Mumbai Indians
Lendl Simmons c & b Unadkat 3
Parthiv Patel c Thakur b Unadkat 4
Ambati Rayudu run out (Smith) 12
Rohit Sharma c Thakur b Zampa 24
Krunal Pandya c Rahane b Christian 47
Kieran Pollard c Tiwary b Zampa 7
Hardik Pandya lbw b Christian 10
Karn Sharma run out (Christian/Thakur) 1
Mitchell Johnson not out 13
Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 5) 8
Total (8 wickets; 20 overs) 129
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Patel, 2.1 overs), 2-8 (Simmons, 2.4), 3-41 (Rayudu, 7.2), 4-56 (Rohit Sharma, 10.1), 5-65 (Pollard, 10.6), 6-78 (Hardik Pandya, 13.2), 7-79 (Karn Sharma, 14.1), 8-129 (Krunal Pandya, 19.6).
Bowling
Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-19-2
Washington Sundar 4-0-13-0
Shardul Thakur 2-0-7-0
Lockie Ferguson 2-0-21-0
Adam Zampa 4-0-32-2
Danie Christian 4-0-34-2
Rising Pune Supergiant
Ajinkya Rahane c Pollard b Johnson 44
Rahul Tripathi lbw b Bumrah 3
Steve Smith c Rayudu b Johnson 51
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Patel b Bumrah 10
Manoj Tiwary c Pollard b Johnson 7
Daniel Christian run out (Patel) 4
Washington Sundar not out 0
Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 3) 9
Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 128
Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Tripathi, 2.2 overs), 2-71 (Rahane, 11.5), 3-98 (Dhoni, 16.2), 4-123 (Tiwary, 19.2), 5-123 (Smith, 19.3), 6-128 (Christian, 19.6).
Bowling
Krunal Pandya 4-0-31-0
Mitchell Johnson 4-0-26-3
Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-2
Lasith Malinga 4-0-21-0
Karn Sharma 4-0-18-0
--IANS
