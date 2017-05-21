    IPL final: Mumbai vs Pune scoreboard

    Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) The following is the scoreboard of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) here on Sunday:

    Mumbai Indians

    Lendl Simmons c & b Unadkat 3

    Parthiv Patel c Thakur b Unadkat 4

    Ambati Rayudu run out (Smith) 12

    Rohit Sharma c Thakur b Zampa 24

    Krunal Pandya c Rahane b Christian 47

    Kieran Pollard c Tiwary b Zampa 7

    Hardik Pandya lbw b Christian 10

    Karn Sharma run out (Christian/Thakur) 1

    Mitchell Johnson not out 13

    Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 5) 8

    Total (8 wickets; 20 overs) 129

    Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Patel, 2.1 overs), 2-8 (Simmons, 2.4), 3-41 (Rayudu, 7.2), 4-56 (Rohit Sharma, 10.1), 5-65 (Pollard, 10.6), 6-78 (Hardik Pandya, 13.2), 7-79 (Karn Sharma, 14.1), 8-129 (Krunal Pandya, 19.6).

    Bowling

    Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-19-2

    Washington Sundar 4-0-13-0

    Shardul Thakur 2-0-7-0

    Lockie Ferguson 2-0-21-0

    Adam Zampa 4-0-32-2

    Danie Christian 4-0-34-2

    Rising Pune Supergiant

    Ajinkya Rahane c Pollard b Johnson 44

    Rahul Tripathi lbw b Bumrah 3

    Steve Smith c Rayudu b Johnson 51

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Patel b Bumrah 10

    Manoj Tiwary c Pollard b Johnson 7

    Daniel Christian run out (Patel) 4

    Washington Sundar not out 0

    Extras (b 1, lb 5, w 3) 9

    Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 128

    Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Tripathi, 2.2 overs), 2-71 (Rahane, 11.5), 3-98 (Dhoni, 16.2), 4-123 (Tiwary, 19.2), 5-123 (Smith, 19.3), 6-128 (Christian, 19.6).

    Bowling

    Krunal Pandya 4-0-31-0

    Mitchell Johnson 4-0-26-3

    Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-2

    Lasith Malinga 4-0-21-0

    Karn Sharma 4-0-18-0

