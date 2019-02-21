IPL: Delhi Capitals announce Dhiraj Malhotra as new CEO

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced their new leadership team with Dhiraj Malhotra being appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Srinath T.B. as Head of Operations.

In December 2018, the Delhi-based franchise unveiled its new identity.

"We are delighted to have Dhiraj and Srinath on board to lead the Delhi Capitals' day-to-day business and operations. As a team, we are seeking a fresh approach and the franchise's direction has been entrusted in two outstanding individuals who will take it forward on and off the pitch basis the vast experience that they come with," said Parth Jindal, Chairman, Delhi Capitals.

A seasoned sports administrator, Dhiraj has diversified experience of more than 24 years that includes working with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Wasserman Media Group (WMG), and International Management Group (IMG) among others.

"I am honoured that the Delhi Capitals' ownership team has entrusted me to lead their franchise's mandate. I am keen to build our focus on performance and connect back to our fans from Delhi. We have a stellar team this year and have the potential to really make a mark this season." said Dhiraj Malhotra on his new role.

His first association with IPL was in 2008 when he was appointed Tournament Director. He held similar positions in the Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and also served as an advisor to the Hockey India League. Dhiraj also served in the Indian Army and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1999 for his role in rescue operations in Kashmir.

Srinath TB joins Delhi Capitals after having played a pivotal role with Sunrisers Hyderabad since the franchise's inception in 2013.

In his role with the Hyderabad-based team, Srinath worked across functions, with an emphasis on Cricket Operations, Auction Strategy, Scouting and Analysis. Having worked in private equity and analytics in the past, Srinath decided to take the plunge and pursue his passion for sports in 2012.

