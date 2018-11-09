IPL: Daredevils appoint Kaif as assistant coach

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi Daredevils on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif as their assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Kaif comes in after a stint as assistant coach to Brad Hodge at the Gujarat Lions in the 2017 IPL season.

He previously led Chhattisgarh in their debut Ranji Trophy season and acted as mentor for the young team.

Talking about his new role with the Delhi Daredevils, Kaif said: "I'm delighted to be part of the Delhi Daredevils and looking forward to bringing together an exciting group of boys, who are going to make their franchise and country proud."

"With the management team's support, I am sure we'll help nurture many of the younger boys in the squad and make this team a force to be reckoned with in the IPL," he added.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement earlier this year after a first-class career which spanned over two decades and included a famous first domestic title for his Uttar Pradesh side.

Remembered fondly for his role in the NatWest Series final against England in 2002, Kaif played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and finished his domestic career scoring 10,229 runs in 186 matches.

--IANS

dm/tri/sed