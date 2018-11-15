IPL: Cummins, Mustafizur, Duminy released by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Australia quick Pat Cummins and star Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman are among the 10 players, released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2019 player auction next month.

The three-time champions have retained 18 players, including the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav.

To maintain the mix of experience and youth, the franchise has retained Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, destructive opener Evin Lewis and Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.

The management has also backed Australia's T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff after the left-arm quick was recalled to the national side to face the Proteas.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Mumbai Indians.

Coming to the released players' list, Cummins and Mustafizur are joined by South African veteran Jean-Paul Duminy and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Mumbai Indians have also released India discards Saurabh Tiwary and Pradeep Sangwan. Among the uncapped players to be excluded are: Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, UP pacer Mohsin Khan and Kerala's MD Nidheesh.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

--IANS

