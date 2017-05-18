IPL: Catching Them Young

We take a look at five youngsters who have impressed in the league so far this season and who look set for a bigger future.

The Indian Premier League has been at the centre of a lot of debate over the years on whether it has been a boon or bane for Indian cricket. Several purists have argued that IPL has ensured that young cricketers in India are often very raw in terms of technique, something that gets exposed in Test cricket as well as other formats, when India plays in overseas conditions.

But it has also been noticed that several current Indian cricketers, who have done well in all formats across several countries are products of the IPL. In this podcast we will talk about how IPL has been India's biggest catchment area in terms of spotting quality talent. While performing in the domestic circuit consistently is very important, but a good show in the cash rich league, where the stakes and pressure both are high and the quality of opposition is also good, helps a player get noticed.

