IPL: Bageshree LakeCity main sponsor of Kings XI Punjab

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Bageshree LakeCity, owned by Bijal Mehta, has been named the main sponsor for the Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bageshree LakeCity is likely to be the biggest project of Gandhidham, Gujarat.

"This has been my dream project. The fact that it is now the main sponsor of Kings XI Punjab makes it even better. I have always been a cricket fan and I had never imagined that one day my company will be sponsoring a cricket team," Bijal said.

"IPL is very big, not only in India but globally. I feel it is a great platform for our project. Our aim is to spread the name of Bageshree group across the country and this is a huge step towards this goal," he said.

Bageshree group has acquired 22,000 square feet space in Mumbai to create a complete, 360 degree service providing production house. It will be launched in 2020.

--IANS

